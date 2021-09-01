I visited the company that’s making $50,000 foldable homes and they even let me unfold a wall

A company named Boxabl wants to bring down the cost of housing with a twist on the typical modular home. They’re making houses that are cheaper to ship because you unfold them once they’re on site.

We visited the company at their headquarters in Las Vegas to get a look at the Casita, which is the first model of their $50,000 foldable home.

Inside, there’s everything you need: a kitchen, living room, bedroom, and bathroom. Many of the fixtures and appliances come ready to go.

“It’s meant to be … a studio apartment for one or two people. The idea is that this would be targeted towards accessory dwelling units… which are becoming increasingly popular in California,” explained Galiano Tiramani, co-founder of Boxabl.

Boxabl let me help unfold their prototype home. Some of the process requires lifting equipment, but the rest is quite easy and can be done by humans. The outer wall folds down into a floor, then the two side walls unfold. Finally, the roof unfolds to cover the top.

Boxabl recently gained attention from headlines proclaiming Elon Musk lives in one of their tiny homes. They could neither confirm nor deny that.

“We certainly welcome the press and awareness that it’s brought to us,” said Musk.

So far, Boxabl has built three houses. Two are on site at their headquarters, which leaves a third we did not see. The HQ features a brand new, 170,000 square foot factory that’s about to begin work on orders.

“The goal here is to have the lowest cost housing solution ever,” said Tiramani.

Boxabl believes folding homes are key to efficient transport. The typical modular home is fourteen feet wide and requires that familiar “wide load” sign and escort trucks while it travels down a highway. Boxabl is making their foldable home just eight feet wide, which requires no special assistance. This means the homes can be shipped anywhere for potentially less cost.

“I think the only way to solve housing is with solutions like this that are technology oriented. It’s really an issue of supply and demand. If there’s more supply price will go down,” concluded Tiramani.

Boxabl will soon start making their first order of 156 homes for the Department of Defense. If all goes well, they want to expand operations and build more homes. They have a waiting list of over 100,000 people who want to unfold their next place to live.

