Feeling burnout from your 9 to 5 office job? Is the sound of Mother Nature calling out to you becoming too loud to ignore?

If you want to ditch the cubicle this summer in favor of the great outdoors, you’ll want to make sure your resume is up to date.

Campspot, a website and app for booking private campgrounds, is currently hiring a “Chief Outdoor Officer.” The seasonal, three-month position comes with a $10,000 travel stipend, a $2,000 monthly “salary” and a virtual assistant to help with any of the finer planning details.

You won’t need to attend any Zoom meetings or combat the daily commute. The only requirement, the company said, is a love of camping.

“As the leading booking site for private campgrounds in North America, Campspot knows that the most memorable summers can be made of the littlest moment,” the company said in a release.

The chosen applicant will have no shortage of recreation options this summer. Campspot said the Summer COO will be able to enjoy waterparks, stargazing and roasting marshmallows by the campfire as they choose from more than 200,000 tent, RV or “glamping” campsites.

To apply, you can visit Campspot’s “job listing” online. It’s also important to note, it’s a contest, not a real job, if that wasn’t abundantly clear.

“This position isn’t real, but the perks are,” a spokesperson said.