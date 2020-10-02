Check out Google’s new gadgets, including a new streaming device, Pixel phone and smart speaker!

Google wants to help you find stuff to watch, no matter which streaming service it’s on! On Wednesday, Google held a virtual event called “Launch Night In” to show off several new items: a streaming TV device, speedy 5G Pixel phones and a new and improved smart speaker.

Let’s start with their newest Chromecast with Google TV. This is the company’s latest attempt to take over the TV screen. The tiny device plugs into the back of your TV set, but for the first time, Chromecast has a remote control with dedicated buttons for power, volume, mute, YouTube and Netflix.

There’s also Google Assistant built in, so you can use your voice to find and play shows! Google wants to clear up the confusion about what’s playing where with a universal Watchlist that works across all of your streaming services. Plus, when you’re not watching TV, the Chromecast shows your Google photos. Chromecast with Google TV is $50 and on sale now!

Next up, a new and improved smart speaker called Nest Audio! Google says it’s louder and has more base than the original and works with popular music services like Spotify, Sirius XR and radio stations.

You can pair two speakers for stereo sound or link up various Google smart speakers throughout your house. You can even use your voice to move the music you’re listening to to another room. The Nest Audio speaker is $100 and ships next week!

Finally, Google’s flagship phone is getting a 5G upgrade! Pixel phones are known for their software smarts and amazing pictures. The new Pixel 5 now has an ultra-wide lens. You can take portrait mode pictures at night. There are new lighting effects and a Hollywood style cinematic pan video mode.

The phone also has a cool new AI feature where it will wait on hold for you and let you know when someone picks up the line. The Pixel 5 is $699 and it will be available in the United States on October 29th. The less expensive models start at $350.

Out of all of the phones I test, the Pixel consistently delivers some of the best pictures around with zero fuss!