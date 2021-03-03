Tech Smart Test Drive: The bigger, bolder, all-electric Chevy Bolt EUV

The Chevy Bolt EUV, or electric utility vehicle, is the first Chevy to include Super Cruise hands-free driving. The car is also slightly bigger than the typical Chevy Bolt. Critics fault the EUV for not having the fastest charge tech and no all-wheel-drive option. The EUV launches this summer for about $34,000 and goes 250 miles on a charge. Watch the video to see what’s unique about this bigger Bolt!

Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram and listen to the Rich on Tech Podcast, which is filled with the tech information you should know plus answers to the questions you send Rich!