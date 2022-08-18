No more whiny EVs!

Dodge is making an electric version of its Challenger that will sound just as loud as a gas model.

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT is still a concept, but a spokesperson told TechCrunch that it’s very close to production.

Unlike other electric cars that are silent when you drive, the all-electric muscle car is intentionally loud.

Credit: Dodge

Dodge put a computerized exhaust system on the car, even though it doesn’t need one.

It’s actually a high-tech speaker chamber that emits a 126-decible roar that Dodge calls a “performance sound.”

The SRT will be just as loud as a Hellcat-powered Dodge and is expected to go even faster.