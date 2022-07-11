Amazon Prime Day kicks off midnight PST Tuesday July 12 and runs through Wednesday, July 13.

The shopping event has become synonymous with deals, although not everything you want will be on sale. Stil, there are lots of opportunities to save.

“There are a ton of deals for pre prime and we’re anticipating even better deals during the prime day event itself,” said Pete King, a shopping expert at the website Slickdeals.

Their Frontpage features the best deals online at any given moment, vetted and voted on by a community of deal seekers.

This year, it’s not just Amazon hawking deals this week. It’s Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more.

“Basically, every big box store is having a deal event to compete with Amazon Prime,” said King.

Anticipated Amazon deals include a 50-inch 4K TV for just $100. There’s a Blink Video doorbell for just $35. A Kids Kindle for $50, which is more than 50% off. Pro tip: adults can use it too, just turn off the kids function.

“It’s one of the best times to shop for Amazon devices specifically and there are a lot of great Amazon devices available on Prime,” said King.

Think brands including Amazon Echo, Fire TV, Ring, Amazon Basics, Amazon Essentials and more. This page has a complete list. You’ll find many of them on sale during Prime Day.

There’s a promotion if you buy a $50 gift card, you’ll get an additional $12.50 in credits to use on Amazon. Don’t worry, you can apply the gift card to your own account.

You can also earn another $15 in credits by buying a movie ticket or merch for Lightyear or Elvis.

There’s a Stampcard Promotion. Complete four Amazon Prime tasks to get a $10 credit.

Finally, to boost your savings, check out the Slickdeals Cashback Program.

“Currently we have 8 percent cash back on Amazon devices,” concluded King.

My advice stays the same every year: start putting item you actually want in your Amazon shopping cart right now. This way you can see if the price drops on Prime Day and make the decision whether to buy.