Apple announces iPhone 12 with 5G, improved cameras, tougher screen but no headphones or power adapter in the box

Apple took the wraps off of four new models of the iPhone 12, in every size from a Mini to a Pro Max. All of the devices include 5G wireless connections, a stronger screen technology and improved cameras.

However, Apple says they will no longer include headphones or a power adapter in the box with the new phones, citing the environment. Users will continue to get a USB-C cable in the box.

It can get a little confusing since Apple is releasing these phones over the next month. Here is a matrix I drew to help you understand the offerings.

