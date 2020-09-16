Here are the biggest announcements from Apple’s event including a way that kids can use an Apple Watch

There was no iPhone news at Apple’s latest virtual event, but the company did show off new Apple Watches, a feature that lets kids use an Apple Watch without requiring an iPhone, a new workout subscription, and a bundle plan that could save you some money on iCloud and other services each month.

