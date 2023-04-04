Travel booking site Expedia announced this week it has integrated the popular artificial intelligence chatting service ChatGPT into its mobile app to assist travelers with booking trips.

Those looking to book a getaway can utilize the controversial AI service to discuss places to go, where to stay and how to get around different areas of interest.

But Expedia says that’s not all the service can do.

“The new trip planning experience brings in intelligent shopping by automatically saving hotels discussed in the conversation to a ‘trip’ in the app, helping members stay organized and making it easier for them to start choosing dates, checking availability, and adding on flights, cars or activities,” Expedia said in a news release.

Expedia’s newest app update includes the capability to plan a trip with the help of artificial intelligence.

Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and CEO of Expedia Group, said integrating ChatGPT into the Expedia app combines existing AI capabilities and offers travelers a “more intuitive way to build their perfect trip.”

“Every great trip can be made or lost while planning and shopping. As the leader in travel tech, Expedia continues to build out the core operating system for the industry, constantly enhancing capabilities and making trip planning faster, simpler and even more informative,” said Kern.

Expedia recently deployed a plugin for ChatGPT that allows travelers to start a conversation with the AI service and then build out a trip online, but now those same capabilities are available in the app.

The travel site says it already uses AI and machine learning on its platforms to make trip planning easier and more cost-effective, and allowing for personalized and relevant trip options.

Expedia also has an AI-powered “virtual agent” to offer customer service support for unexpected trip changes.

The ChatGPT is currently in its beta testing phase and Expedia says the experience may not always work as expected. Results could occasionally be inaccurate or responses may be considered inappropriate for the user query, but Expedia says its constantly evolving and evaluating the service to make sure it meets the company’s standards.

The updated app with ChatGPT integration is currently being deployed globally on the Expedia iOS app with English language support.