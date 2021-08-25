Here’s a look inside the Cadillac Lyriq, the company’s first all-electric, luxury SUV

Cadillac is pledging to go all-electric in the next decade and the Lyriq is the company’s first step towards that future.

We got to see the car up close and in person in Hollywood, and although they said it is drivable, we were unable to test out that experience.

The 2023 Lyric will cost about $60,000 and go over 300 miles on a charge. It’s Cadillac’s first electric car to be built on GM’s new Ultium electric battery platform, which gives designers more freedom in how they can arrange battery components.

Cadillac will take pre-orders for the Lyriq starting at 1 PM PST on September 18, 2021. They expect to make the first deliveries to customers in the first half of 2022.

