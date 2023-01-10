The very first Rich on Tech Radio Show aired over the weekend!

The new show, which was inspired by the podcast, airs locally on KFI AM 640 from 11 AM to 2 PM on Saturdays.

The show is focused on consumer tech news, reviews, apps and interviews. The goal is to present useful information and help listeners understand what’s happening in the tech world.

Listeners can also call 1-888-RICH-101 with questions and comments.

The show also airs on various other radio stations nationwide.

If you’d like to listen to the first episode, you can download the podcast version here.