Here’s a look inside the new LeBron James and Fortnite pop up taco shop and how to visit

Fortnite is celebrate a new collaboration with basketball superstar LeBron James in the best possible way: free tacos!

The company has set up a pop-up taco shop on Melrose Ave called El Rey’s Taco Tuesday, a nod to King James and his love of the weekly taco holiday.

Inside, you’ll find various photo opps, characters from the game, a DJ booth and of course, tacos.

There are three taco varieties to choose from: chicken, carne asada and a mushroom veggie option. All of the meals are gluten free and come with free chips and a drink choice including Slurp Juice, made famous in the game.

The Fortnite x LeBron James pop-up taco shop opens Tuesday July 20th at 1 PM. Expect lines to get in, there are social distancing measures in place and Los Angeles County currently requires indoor visitors to wear a mask while not eating.

Full details:

El Rey’s Taco Tuesday

8175 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Open:

Tuesday, July 20 1 PM – 8 PM

Wednesday, July 21 10 AM – 8 PM

Thursday, July 22 10 AM – 2 PM