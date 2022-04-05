Spectrum has a new internet plan that eligible low-income households can get completely free.

The new plan is called Spectrum Internet 100 and it piggybacks on the government’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which was established by the FCC and helps ensure that “households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more.”

Here’s how it works. Eligible households can sign up for the service, which costs $29.99 a month. That monthly fee is reimbursed in the form of a credit, effectively making the service free.

The plan includes 100 megabits per second download speeds, a Wi-Fi modem and self-installation. There are no data caps or contracts.

Eligible households include:

Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline;

Participates in Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations;

Participates in the National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income internet program. FCC: Affordable Connectivity Program website

Spectrum says customers should first confirm their eligibility through this website, then contact Spectrum at 1-877-959-1748 to apply for the credit.

Keep in mind, right now there is no end date to this program, but that could change dependent on government funding and support of the Affordable Connectivity Program.