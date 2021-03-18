Google Chrome can now automatically add real-time captions to video and audio as it’s playing

The latest version of Google Chrome has an amazingly handy new feature: live captions.

Basically, it’s like closed captioning on your TV but it works on any audio or video that you’re watching on the web – even livestreams.

Google is using its machine learning smarts to make it all happen. The feature was first introduced on the Pixel smartphone a few years back.

Live Captions can be helpful for the hearing impaired or anyone who wants to “see” what’s being said. The best part: transcriptions happen in real-time on your device, so it’s private and works on a wide variety of audio including podcasts, video calls and more.

Here’s how to enable it:

First, make sure you’re updated to the latest version of Chrome. According to XDA, that’s Chrome 89.

Next, hit the three little dots in the upper right hand corner next to your profile picture.

Hit Settings.

On the left hand menu, hit Advanced

Then Accessibility

Switch on the toggle for Live Caption.

Now, go to a website with audio playing and watch the live captions appear! Pro tip: the captions will still appear even if your computer audio is muted (but the video/audio player itself must not be muted).

