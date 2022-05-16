Every year, Google holds an annual event called Google I/O where the search giant shows off its latest developments in software and hardware. This year’s show was heavy on artificial intelligence and new hardware, including an upcoming tablet, smartwatch, and smartphone.

Android users are finally getting a watch they’ve been waiting for called the Pixel Watch. Google didn’t share a ton of details about it, but it looks like a traditional watch and will run apps including Google Maps, Wallet, and Fitbit. The problem is, it doesn’t launch until the Fall, so fans will have to wait a bit.

Another item of note is the upcoming Google Pixel 6a smartphone. This will be a great choice for a basic smartphone with an amazing camera and excellent software. It will be available for pre-order July 21 for $449.