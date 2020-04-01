Gyms and personal trainers turn to streaming video to keep people fit at home

Coronavirus has shut down fitness centers around the nation, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stay in shape. Here’s a look at how gyms and personal trainers are adapting to the new norm.

Follow Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and gadgets!

Burn Boot Camp

“Times like these you have to learn to pivot quickly,” explained Devan Kline, CEO of Burn Boot Camp, a boutique gym with 250 locations.

“No matter where you are in the world, you can be stuck inside with no equipment, all you need is your body,” said Kline via Skype.

Since members can’t come in, he’s now live-streaming a daily class.

“We’ll do a livestream everyday at 9am, so our members can tune in to get their camp whether it’s from their living room, their garage, their office, they can get their camp in,” explains Kline.

Burn Boot Camp CEO Devan Kline leads a workout

Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory Fitness is sharing daily 30 minute workout videos on their YouTube channel. They’re calling them Orangetheory At Home.

Videos include a warm-up followed by a mix of exercise and cardio. Items around the house sub in for weights at the gym.

Orangetheory At Home workout

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness is live-streaming daily “work-ins” on YouTube.

The classes are 20 minutes and feature moves everyone can handle. The classes are generally performed in what seems to be the trainers living room, and you can easily do them in yours.

I tried one of the first classes and it was a great way to get in a little movement at the end of a long day spent working from home.

Barry’s Bootcamp

Barry’s Bootcamp is turning to Instagram, where they have trainers doing vertical video workouts.

These workouts appeal to folks who are more comfortable just propping up their phone and getting a workout in. To find them, check out Barry’s Bootcamp on Instagram and tap the IGTV icon.

Personal Trainers

It’s tough to stick to social distancing as a personal trainer. That’s why many, like New York based Allegra Paris, have pivoted to personal training sessions via FaceTime.

“I’ve had to get really creative,” explained Paris via Skype. “With the AirPods, I’m able to put my phone kind of far from me and then demo things and then my clients will work with what they have in their houses and apartments and we’ll do an hour session on the phone.”

Paris launched her online personal training program earlier than she planned due to coronavirus shutting down her typical in-gym sessions.

Personal trainer Allegra Paris

Cosmic Kids Yoga

When it comes to the little ones, check out Cosmic Kids Yoga on YouTube!

The channel helps teach kids yoga and mindfulness through storytelling and the videos promote the importance of positivity and peacefulness.

My littlest one has been starting his day off with one of their videos, which have themes like Minecraft, which really appeals to him.

NOW: Listen to the Rich on Tech podcast, where I talk about the tech news I think you should know about and answer the questions you send me!