It’s been nearly eight years since Apple first introduced their smartwatch, and now, Google users have a watch of their own.

It’s called the Pixel watch, and it’s actually a pretty slick looking device with the power of Fitbit built in.

Google unveiled the device at an intimate event in Brooklyn, New York, alongside their new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

I’ll go over the new phones in a bit but first let’s start with the watch.

Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch sports a minimalistic design with a smallish, round face. It sits nicely on your wrist and has a system for detachable bands.

There are nineteen customizable watch faces – you can change the look, colors and complications on them. This phone was built as a companion to Android, so you’re finally getting the integration users have wanted for a while now – like offline support for YouTube Music, Google Maps navigation and access to Google Assistant.

There are also a growing number of third-party apps including Spotify, Calm and others.

Some of Apple Watch’s most prominent features are on board as well, like ECG heart rate readings, Emergency SOS and fall detection, which unfortunately is “coming soon” in 2023.

Google says one of the big differences is in how this watch takes heart rate readings. It takes a reading every second all day long for a more accurate look at heart health. Google says other smartwatches typically take a reading every five seconds and only every second when you’re in a workout mode.

The watch comes with GPS for $350 or LTE for $399. Google promises 24 hours of battery life. In my hands on time at the event, I found the watch to look and feel polished, but the software doesn’t seem as polished as Apple’s. That’s understandable since they have a few years head start.

For Android users, the Pixel Watch is a welcome addition for solid sleep, health and activity tracking as well as access to information from your wrist.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro build on a solid foundation from last year’s models, but fix some of the shortcomings, like a less than stellar fingerprint reader and a wide-angle lens that wasn’t really that wide angle.

The Pixel 7 comes in two sizes: a 6.3-inch screen and a Pro 6.7-inch screen. The biggest difference is that you get a camera with a dedicated zoom lens on the Pro model, plus some more RAM. Both phones feature face unlock in addition to a finger print sensor.

The big new feature is that somehow Google managed to make Zoom even better on these cameras with a feature called Super Res Zoom.

This means you can get photos that look like they come from a dedicated telephoto lens up to 8x on the Pixel 7 and up to 30x on the Pixel 7 Pro. It’s quite remarkable in some of the test photos I was able to take at the event.

This just means that people can finally pinch to zoom on their phone screen while taking a picture and no matter what, the photo will still look crystal clear.

The Pixel 7 Pro can take super close up macro shots.

Another neat photo trick that’s exclusive (at least for now) to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro is something called Photo Unblur. You can bring up an old photo on Google Photos and in one click, make it look clearer.

Google is using the typical buzzwords of artificial intelligence and machine learning, but the end result is pretty cool.

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 6 owners lamented how long nighttime shots would take to shoot and process. Google now says this time is cut in half on the Pixel 7 lineup.

Another perk exclusive to Pixel 7 users will be a free VPN. Google says when it’s activated, your online activity won’t be linked to your Google account. This might keep some users from straying from Chrome in favor of a more privacy centric browser like DuckDuckGo or Brave.

Overall, the Pixel 7 seems to be the best bet here for most people. You’re getting one of the best cameras on a smartphone and lots of Googley smarts.

The Pixel 7 Pro is more for people who really want the best zoom available on a Pixel smartphone.

Pixel 7

Pricing for the Pixel 7 starts at $599 for a 128-gigabyte model, which is $200 less than an iPhone. We’ll see if that number moves the needle at all, but Google did say that the last generation of Pixel phones were their most popular ever. The Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899.