The Hummer SUV is back, but this time it’s an all-electric truck. Here’s a hands-on look at the rugged EV.

Remember the Hummer? The gas-guzzling trucks were popular for a while, but that was years ago. Now, the brand is making a comeback as GMC is relaunching the Hummer as an all-electric super truck.

Follow Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and gadgets!

Recently, I got a look at the prototype vehicle which is making its way around the country for potential customers to check out.

“People love trucks but we have to do that with a zero commitment,” explained Shauna Sichi with General Motors.

With a big truck like this, you might be thinking ‘where I do I fill it up?’ But with this car, it’s actually, where do I plug it in? The 1,000 horsepower truck will go 350 miles on a full charge. With fast charging, GMC says you’ll be able to get 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

Inside, the styling feels like a big rugged truck. Still, there are a ton of high tech touches, like two giant display screens to control just about every aspect of the car.

“It has a very lunar design to it, so it feels very futuristic,” said Sichi. There’s even a hidden moon boot imprint on the drivers side.

Unique features include a crabwalk drive mode: “You’re going sideways,” explained Sichi.

The rear and front wheels can move diagonally to help you maneuver tricky terrain. There’s also underbody armor to help protect the battery in challenging conditions. Air suspension gives you an extra 6 inches of lift in the front of the vehicle to get over bigger obstacles.

Oh yeah, the Hummer EV will be able to go 0 to 60 in 3 seconds!

“It’s for people that want a very amazing on-road, tech, performance capable vehicle,” concluded Sichi.

This is a potentially powerful new EV that lives up to the Hummer name. It may no longer have a thirst for gas, but it seems just as hungry for adventure.

Keep in mind this is a prototype, so things can still change. The Hummer EV goes into production next year and launches in 2022 for $112,595.

NOW: Listen to the Rich on Tech podcast, where I talk about the tech news I think you should know about and answer the questions you send me!