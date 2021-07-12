Hands on with the biggest new features coming soon to iPhone in iOS 15, including a look at FaceTime on Android

iOS 15 arrives in the fall but right now anyone can install what Apple calls a “Public Beta.” Basically, this is an unfinished version of the software you can run on your phone to help Apple understand what works and what doesn’t.

Fair warning: Beta software can be buggy and not all features are always available. For those reasons, I don’t recommend that you install it on your everyday device.

We installed it on a test device to check out what’s new in iOS 15, including Focus, a redesigned Safari browser, FaceTime to Android devices and more.

iOS 15 will run on any iPhone that can currently handle iOS 14, so no models drop off the compatibility list this time around.