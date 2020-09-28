Here’s the $120 difference between Apple’s top of the line watch and a new less expensive model

Apple’s new watches are now on sale and there are several models to choose from. The top of the line Apple Watch 6 has all of the latest features including a new Blood Oxygen sensor. The budget-minded Apple Watch SE gives you many of the same features for a lower price.

The biggest differences between the two: The SE lacks an always-on display, the blood oxygen sensor, and ECG readings. Both watches have built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, speaker, microphone, and fall detection.

Check the video above for the full rundown of the differences, but bottom line, if you’re not interested in blood oxygen or ECG readings, you can likely save some money by going with the SE.

If you have an Apple Watch Series 3 or above, keep in mind there is a free software update that will give you some new features including the new Bedtime display and handwashing timer.

