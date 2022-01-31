Here’s what you need to know before you buy a new big screen TV for the big game

It’s that time of the year when many are shopping for a new big screen – just in time to watch the big game.

“Television quality is going up… while the prices are going down. So right now, especially Super Bowl is the best time to buy a television especially if you’re a big NFL fan,” said Ana Bright, store manager at the Video & Audio Center in Woodland Hills.

Ana Bright, store manager at the Video & Audio Center in Woodland Hills

“We’re seeing evolution in TV,” started Dan Ackerman, executive editor at CNET. He says the first big decision you have to make is which type of screen you want.

“On one side there’s LCD, LED, MiniLED, QLED – they’re all kind of variations on the same thing… and on the other side, there’s OLED and that’s a very different kind of technology that you will find on the most high end, the best looking TVs,” said Ackerman.

As for brands, nearly every TV expert I talk to recommends the TCL 6 Series as a great combination of picture, features and price.

A 65 inch set typically runs about $1300, but current deals might make it even cheaper.

On the high end, many TV reviewers agree the LG C series are among the best OLEDs out there.

One thing you can skip right now – 8K. The content just isn’t there.

“There are a handful of 8K TVs… it’s definitely forward looking, so forward looking that I don’t think you should get one now, there’s almost nothing you can watch in 8K,” said Ackerman.

Deals are everywhere. Just keep in mind if you’re going super budget, you might not get the best software or picture experience.

“On the super, super cheap TVs you’re not going to get great picture quality, you’re not going to get very deep dark colors on it… the big contrast, everything is going to look kind of washed out,” said Ackerman.

One more tip from the experts – if your TV has a setting for motion smoothing, be sure to turn it on, but only while you’re watching sports.

“It can actually make the action look a lot smoother, especially [for] things like football, where there’s a lot of left and right motion,” said Will Greenwald, editor at PCMag.com.

Just be sure to turn the motion smoothing back off when you’re finished with sports, otherwise it can make regular movies and TV shows look like they were recorded on a camcorder in the 90s.

You can see Greenwald’s entire guide to the best TV’s here.