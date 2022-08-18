A major project to install over 1,300 electric car chargers at LAX is nearly complete.

ABM, the parking logistics company handling the installation, says it’s one of the largest EV charging station programs in the United States.

There are 832 EV chargers installed and ready for use. Some provide Level 2 charging speeds, which typically charge EV in about 8 hours. Others are the speedy DC Fast Charging, which can charge many EVs to 80 percent in about 20 minutes.

You can find about 600 of the chargers in the central parking structures, which are the ones located the middle of the terminals. The rest are located at the economy parking lot, which is more affordable but requires a shuttle ride. The remainder of the installation is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Credit: ABM

Pro tip: you can reserve an EV spot in advance using the website Parking.FlyLAX.com. Enter your travel dates and the site will show any available parking spots, including those with a charger.

Pricing for using the chargers is in addition to any parking fees you’ll have to pay. The chargers will cost you a $2 connection fee plus $0.45 per kilowatt hour. That translates into $30 to charge a Tesla 3 or $34 for a Mustang Mach E.