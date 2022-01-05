I actually went to CES 2022; here are some of the unique gadgets I’ve seen so far

CES 2022 is underway in Las Vegas. It’s one of the biggest tech shows in the world, but many wondered if it would even happen this year.

I haven’t missed the show in over a decade, and this year is no different. Organizers are requiring attendees to be fully vaccinated, wear masks and are even giving out free COVID tests.

So far, the show is definitely a bit more muted than in year’s past, but there are still plenty of people and gadgets to see.

Here are some of the highlights so far:

Moonbikes Electric Snowbike – This is an all-electric snowmobile. It weighs less than 200 pounds, goes 26 miles an hour and runs for an hour and a half on a charge.

GAF Energy Timberline Solar Shingles – These shingles have solar panels built right into them and apply to your roof with nails, just like typical shingles. There are little cords on the left of each shingle which are strung together, like strands of holiday lights. They cost about half of Tesla’s offering.

Bob dishwasher – This is the world’s smallest dishwasher, and it only uses a gallon of water for each load. No hookups are required, just set it up, plug it in and put the drain tube in your sink. It can handle dishes for two and takes about 20 minutes to clean. $300 on pre-order.

Amagami Ham Ham – This is a tiny stuffed animal that nibbles at your finger. Why? I’m not really sure. The company that makes it has gotten a lot of press for other similar soothing stuffed pillows. They say it provides healing effects.

$10,000 Massage Chair – I sat in Bodyfriend’s top of the line Pharaoh O2 massage chair and didn’t want to get out. This is the real deal. It has premium speakers, voice control and even a burst of oxygen to relax and rejuvenate you. The company says they are seeing increased demand for their premium massage chairs, especially throughout the pandemic.

Follow me on Instagram for more CES 2022 coverage from the Las Vegas floor!