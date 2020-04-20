Isolation getting to you? Here are the apps that can give your emotional well-being the care it deserves

We’re washing our hands, wearing masks and social distancing to keep ourselves healthy, but mental health is just as important to keep in check. Here are some apps that focus on reducing stress and anxiety.

Sanvello

Sanvello is a mental health app that offers self-care, peer support, coaching and therapy.

“We’ve actually seen about a 150% increase in users in the recent weeks,” said Dr. Monika Roots, chief medical officer at Sanvello.

Sanvello offers coping tools so managing your symptoms and tracking your progress is made easier.

Sanvello is offering free premium access during the COVID-19 crisis.

BetterHelp

BetterHelp is actually the largest online counseling platform. After signing up, you’re matched with one of over 7,000 U.S.-based, licensed therapists.

“You answer a questionnaire of about 30 questions and based on your answers the system will look at the available licensed therapists based in the state you’re in,” said Alon Matas, founder and CEO of BetterHelp.

Plans start at $40 per week, paid monthly.

Lasting: Marriage Health App

Lasting is a guided relationship counseling app.

After an assessment, the app creates a personalized program to help build and maintain the health of your marriage

Couples can start for free or pay $12 a month to access premium content.

Aura: Sleep and Mindfulness App

Aura helps you sleep better and stress less.

The AI-driven app combines meditations, life coaching and music. It tracks your mood patterns and encourages you to write gratitude reflections.

You can get three months free of Aura with code FINDPEACE2020.

Headspace

Headspace is one of the top meditation apps out there. You can spend as little as three minutes a day on their daily audio-driven meditations and feel more energized, inspired and insightful.

Headspace is currently offering their entire program free to health care professionals and educators.

