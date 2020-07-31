This Compton middle school teacher is learning to code right alongside her students

Learning to code can often lead to a good-paying job and a promising career.

That’s exactly why middle school teacher Jessica Bibbs-Fox is helping her students learn computer language at an early age. She’s been teaching her students to code for three years now at Kelly Elementary School!

If you’re interested in learning to code, Apple recently updated the free tools Ms. Bibbs-Fox is using. They can help teach coding to students in grade school through college.

