This former real estate agent ditched selling houses to take videos of them using drones

Jonathan Dannenfelser saw an opportunity the first time he picked up a drone. The former real estate agent figured he could make an enjoyable living taking pictures and videos of homes from unique vantage points.

He now calls his business “Jonathan the Drone Guy” and has since captured sweeping shots of multi-million-dollar homes and has done drone work on various TV shows, movies and special projects.

He also teaches the next generation of drone flyers. His recommendations for beginner drones include DJI’s Mini 2, Mini SE and Tello lineup.

