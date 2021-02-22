KTLA+ streaming app is now available for Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV

It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for! You can now watch KTLA news programming on your connected TV with the brand new KTLA+ streaming app. It’s available to download on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

Just search for KTLA to find the new app and install it on your TV to start streaming!

On Roku: Press the Home button on your remote control, then select Streaming Channels to open the store. Next, search for KTLA and press add channel.

On Apple TV: Open the App Store app, then search for KTLA and touch Get to begin downloading.

On Fire TV: From the home screen, navigate to the magnifying glass icon at the top left of the screen. Search KTLA, select the app and hit get to download it.

