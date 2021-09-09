Roomba guarantees their latest robot vacuum won’t “distribute” pet waste all over your floor

The latest Roomba can now avoid pet waste on the floor!

The iRobot Roomba J7+ is the company’s top of the line vacuum and it comes packed with new software that makes it smarter with every use.

Credit: iRobot

For starters, the robot remembers the rooms it cleans and where the furniture is located.

But the best new feature is obstacle avoidance – specifically cords and pet waste.

The vacuum can automatically maneuver around solid pet droppings so they are not “distributed” across the floor or carpet.

The device even comes with a new “Pet Owner Official Promise,” or P.O.O.P., which says the company will replace any Roomba J7+ that doesn’t avoid solid pet waste.

