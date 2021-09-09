Roomba guarantees their latest robot vacuum won’t “distribute” pet waste all over your floor

The latest Roomba can now avoid pet waste on the floor!
Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and tricks.
The iRobot Roomba J7+ is the company’s top of the line vacuum and it comes packed with new software that makes it smarter with every use.
For starters, the robot remembers the rooms it cleans and where the furniture is located.
But the best new feature is obstacle avoidance – specifically cords and pet waste.
The vacuum can automatically maneuver around solid pet droppings so they are not “distributed” across the floor or carpet.
The device even comes with a new “Pet Owner Official Promise,” or P.O.O.P., which says the company will replace any Roomba J7+ that doesn’t avoid solid pet waste.
Listen to the Rich on Tech podcast for answers to your tech questions.