Lightscape at the LA County Arboretum is a unique holiday walkthrough that combines art, light and sound

Lightscape at the LA County Arboretum isn’t just a walkthrough holiday light show. It’s also an art exhibit with more than a dozen bold installations on display. Most combine light and sound to make for a fun family experience.

The exhibit is open nightly through January 16. The path is about a mile long and wanders through various landscapes at the Arboretum, so the exhibits are built “into” the existing ground there.

Highlights include a display that features hundreds of fire candles with music, a glimpse at the house that served as a backdrop for Fantasy Island, a cathedral of lights that makes for the perfect holiday photo and a sea of lights that has hundreds of tiny lights in a field synchronized to music. There is also a forest of “singing trees” that is neat.

Along the way, there is food, drink and even smores for purchase. You can make the smores over giant fire pits they have set up.

It can get cool at night so bring a few layers to dress warm and comfortable walking shoes. The entire experience can take as little as a half hour if you don’t top, but plan for at least an hour to meander your way through and take pictures.

Check the Lightscape website for the latest info on ticket pricing. There are restrooms on site as well.