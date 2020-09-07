Mobile car repair service Repair Smith brings the mechanic to your driveway

Car issues always seem to pop up at the most inconvenient times. Now, a startup called Repair Smith wants to make the repairs process just a little bit easier by bringing the mechanic to you.

They’ll give you a free quote online and then connect you with one of their certified technicians. If they can’t complete the repair in your driveway, they’ll finish the job at a nearby repair facility. All repairs come with a warranty.

Repair Smith has been operating in Los Angeles for about a year now, they also offer “contactless” repair services due to COVID-19. They also operate in Nevada and Arizona.

Daimler AG, the company known for Mercedes, is an investor in Repair Smith.

