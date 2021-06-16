Apple CEO Tim Cook’s favorite high-tech showerhead is finally available at a more reasonable price point

A San Francisco startup named Nebia grabbed headlines for making a showerhead that won over fans including Apple CEO Tim Cook. Problem is, it cost hundreds of dollars, making it out of reach for many potential customers.

Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and tricks.

Now, the startup is introducing their least expensive version yet: the Nebia by Moen Quattro. At $99, it’s more affordable, and the company is turning to Kickstarter to help connect with buyers.

I had a chance to check it out at home, check out the video for my thoughts on everything from installation to why it feels so different!

Listen to the Rich on Tech podcast for answers to your tech questions.