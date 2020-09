Amazon is opening its first new concept grocery store in Woodland Hills to everyone today. Previously, you needed an invitation to check out the store, which features a mix of local, national and organic brands.

"Amazon Fresh store is designed from the ground up to offer a seamless grocery shopping experience. Whether customers are shopping in-store or online. We've taken our decades of operations experience to deliver consistently low prices for everybody and free same-day delivery and pickup for Prime members," explained Jeff Helbling, Vice President of Amazon Fresh Stores in a phone interview.