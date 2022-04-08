First Tesla, now Polestar. Hertz is buying up to 65,000 electric cars from the up-and-coming Swedish automaker.

Recently, I drove the Polestar 2, their sedan which competes with the Tesla Model 3. It is a fully electric vehicle with 400+ horsepower and up to 270 miles of range.

Volvo partially owns Polestar.

“When we think about Polestar we always talk about technology, design and innovation,” said Gregor Hembrough, president of Polestar North America.

Polestar’s infotainment system is powered by Google, so you can use natural language commands to control everything from the music to the temperature.

The car starts at about $46,000 and it’s still eligible for generous government incentives. The Polestar 2 is comfortable and familiar, but tech forward.

It feels like a standard sedan, but then you press that pedal and you’re taken by the unmistakable power of the electric torque. It’s impressive.

While the Polestar 2 is the car that’s likely to show up on Hertz lots later this year, the company also gave me a preview of a prototype convertible called the Polestar O2.

It’s an electric sports car, partly made from sustainable materials.

The best part: there’s a drone that flies out of the back of the car and records your drive, perfect for posting to social media.

“You get really nice sharable memories of your drive,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar’s global CEO.

It might be a while before we see that car on city streets.