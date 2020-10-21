This high tech kitty litter changes color based on your cat’s health

Pretty Litter isn’t your typical tech startup. The company makes a line of kitty litter with a high tech twist: special crystals that change color when your cat uses it to give you a quick idea of your pet’s health.

Follow Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and gadgets!

“Pretty Litter is a health monitoring litter that gives you advance notice if something is going on with your cat’s health,” explained Daniel Rotman, founder and CEO of Pretty Litter. Rotman founded the company after his own cat, Gingi, passed away from a terminal illness.

“The idea was, could I take the litter box, which comes in daily contact with the cat’s urine, and use that as an early detection mechanism to let us know that something may be going on with the cat,” explained Rotman.

Pretty Litter has no dust or odor and it’s lighter than typical litter. The color-changing properties indicate alkaline, acidity, typical and blood.

To test it out, I had some of the high-tech litter sent to my brother, Justin, in New Jersey. He’s a new cat owner and well aware of the litter box.

“It’s not the most fun thing, but ultimately it’s part of having a cat and it could be worse,” my brother explained.

One big advantage to Pretty Litter is that you only need to scoop out the solid waste! One bag lasts an entire month.

“I like the fact that it doesn’t clump, makes cleaning it up very easy,” explained my brother. Other things he like include the look (almost like a sandy beach!) and the lack of a strong scent. The one issue he found is that the fine crystals got stuck to his cat’s hair.

“It just gets all over the place a bit more than a traditional litter would, so that’s really my only complaint,” explained Justin. Pretty Litter says a mat would help, but they also make a version with larger crystals.

“It’s a very easy fix for those who experience it, but I would say actually only a smaller portion of our customers do experience any above normal tracking issues,” said Rotman.

Pretty Litter is a subscription service. It runs $22 a month for one cat and the company also makes food and toys. After seeing Pretty Litter, it kind of makes me want a cat. Cleaning up after one just seems much easier than I remember as a kid; with dusty, smelly litter everywhere.

“They’re just the convenient fun playful animal to have in the house, and I think people gravitate towards that,” concluded Rotman.

NOW: Listen to the Rich on Tech podcast, where I talk about the tech news I think you should know about and answer the questions you send me!