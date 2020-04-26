Samsung and Google are offering free phone repairs right now for first responders

If you’re on the frontlines of the COVID crisis and have a Samsung or Google smartphone, you might be eligible for a completely free repair.

Samsung started the trend with an offer of a free phone repair up to a $300 value on its smartphones. All you have to do is take a Samsung phone to a uBreakiFix location or, if you feel more comfortable, you can mail it in.

Who’s eligible? Samsung says doctors, nurses, hospital workers, EMTs, police officers, and firefighters with valid ID can claim one free repair now through June 30, 2020.

Repairs could be a Samsung Galaxy or another Samsung model, but smartphones only. It’s probably best to check with a location to make sure they have the appropriate parts before you bring it in.

It’s all part of Samsung’s “Free Repairs for The Frontline” initiative and it includes battery replacements and cracked screen repairs. The company said “America’s first responders and healthcare workers need to stay connected, perhaps now more than ever,” in an announcement about the program.

I heard from KTLA 5 Morning News viewer Hector who told me “Thanks Rich for the info on Samsung’s offer for hospital workers free cracked screen repair. I got mine done Friday and [it saved] me almost $300.” He shared this picture of his receipt.

Hector’s receipt

Google currently has a similar program for it’s Pixel smartphones, also in partnership with uBreakiFix.

The company says any emergency responder or healthcare professional with a Google Pixel smartphone can present their device and an ID badge at more than 500 participating locations in the U.S. to receive one free repair, regardless of the type of damage.

Repairs can include a cracked screen, charging port issues, battery replacement and more.

The list of those eligible for the Google Pixel repair program include law enforcement, police officers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), firefighters, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and nursing home and hospital staff.

uBreakiFix says they are equipped to do contactless curbside service for repairs, so you don’t even necesssarily have to go inside.

Did you get a free smartphone repair? Let me know on my social media @richontech! Be sure to send me before and after pictures so I can share them!