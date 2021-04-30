Samsung unveils thin and light laptops that seamlessly sync with Galaxy smartphones

Samsung has unveiled a new lineup of Windows laptops with some compelling features. The Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 work seamlessly with the company’s Galaxy lineup of smartphones and offer features including 5G connectivity, a wide array of ports, touch screen and long battery life.

Gizmodo’s resident Samsung expert Sam Rutherford, who went hands on with the laptops, weighs in on the new offerings. The Galaxy Book starts at $550 and doesn’t include all of the newest features, while the Pro offerings start at $999 and are available May 14.

