Ever think about the work it takes to create your favorite movies, especially the animated ones?

Recently, Paramount invited me to their iconic Hollywood lot for a behind the scenes look at how actors get their voices into those onscreen characters for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is now out on digital.

Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, reviews and cool stuff.

The process is called ADR, or additional dialogue replacement. Actors stand behind a microphone and record their lines over and over until they get it just right.

I was surprised to learn because of COVID, much of this process has taken place from home over the past two years. Also, with animation, sometimes actors are performing their lines even before the digital scene is ready to watch!

As for me, I got to try my voiceover skills by doing a line from the movie and watching it come to life on the big screen. It was a lot of work for just one line, imagine doing an entire movie this way!

Digital tools are making the entire movie making process faster and more streamlined, but it’s still a painstakingly long process.