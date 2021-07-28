At STEM summer camp, students use the latest tech to tackle environment issues

There are lots of different types of summer camps: some focus on sports, others focus on the arts or activities. At Fleming Middle School in Lomita, students are using the latest technology like iPads, iMovie and 3D printers to tackle environment issues like global warming.

The camp is done in association with CSU Dominiguez Hills, which works with Apple as part of their Community Education Initiative, which aims to bring coding and creativity to underserved communities.