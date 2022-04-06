Have you ever worked out on the Moon, Mt. Everest or a volcano?

Now you can, thanks to virtual reality.

A fitness app called Supernatural is quickly gaining popularity for its fast, fun workouts that take you to exotic locations.

It lets you box, mediate or stretch in the coolest places.

“You feel like you are completely present in what you’re doing and you’re just moving your body to music and just playing this sport of the future,” explained Leanne Pedante, a trainer and head of fitness for Supernatural.

Instead of a bike, treadmill or crowded workout class, you use a $300 VR headset called Meta Quest, formerly the Oculus. It’s made by the parent company of Facebook.

“It absolutely is a very different way to workout and i think this is here to stay,” said Pedante.

We met up at a spacious mansion in the Hollywood Hills so I could try out the setup.

Once you put the headset on, the real-world melts away. Suddenly, you’re in an exotic location like a mountain top.

After a bit of instruction, I was using boxing motions to punch away approaching orbs and duck left and right. It’s all very slick, with plenty of on screen help and pop music to get you energized.

But since it’s VR, you have to be careful. Since you’re fully immersed in the headset, you can’t see the world around you.

At one point in my workout, my videographer came over to adjust my microphone. Since I couldn’t see him, I punched him in the chest. He’s ok, but it makes you realize just how much you need to be aware of your surroundings.

It’s best to find an open, safe place to comfortably workout.

Bottom line: Supernatural got my heart rate up and it was a ton of fun. I’m not sure it will be replacing my typical workouts, but the appeal is there. Plus, this will get many people up and moving that might not otherwise workout.

Although VR fitness is just beginning, there will be lots more innovation in this field and I’m ready for it.

In fact, Meta, the parent of Facebook, is so convinced that Supernatural is on to something, they are in the process of buying the entire company.