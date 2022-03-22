T-Mobile has a new cell phone plan that costs just $10 a month.

The new plan is called Connect by T-Mobile and it’s prepaid, which means there is no credit check to get it.

The no frills plan is super basic and gives users 1,000 minutes of talk, 1,000 texts and 1 gigabyte of high speed data each month.

T-Mobile says the $10 plan is it’s cheapest offering yet and will be available starting March 25, 2022.

Other Connect plans start at $15 a month and include unlimited talk and text plus more high speed data:

$15 per month plus tax for unlimited talk and text, plus 3GB of high-speed smartphone data.

$25 per month plus tax for unlimited talk and text, plus 6GB of high-speed smartphone data.

$35 per month plus tax, for unlimited talk, text and 12 GB of high-speed smartphone data.

These plans are best if you just want something to be able to stay connected and your phone is mostly on a WiFi network all day long.