Last year, a toy company named Mindscope Products had no idea just how big of a hit they had on their hands. Their talking, singing pumpkin called Jabberin’ Jack went viral and inspired various knockoffs.

Now, with a major lesson learned, the company is hoping to strike Holiday gold once again with two new animated decorations: a reindeer and a snowman.

Official products here:

https://www.animat3d.com/