Tech experts recommend their favorite stocking stuffers under $50

You’ve heard my tech recommendations all year long, so this time around I reached out to my tech friends for their suggestions. Here are the tech stocking stuffers under $50 recommenced by folks who review tech for a living!
Mentioned:
Lamarr Wilson, YouTube personality – Google Nest Home Mini, $29
Brett Bristow, Tech with Brett on YouTube – GoVee LED Light Strips, $18
Kevin Nether, Kevin the Tech Ninja on Youtube – GoVee LED Light Strips, $18
Brian Tong, YouTube personality – AirFly, $45
Lance Ulanoff, Live with Kelly and Ryan – Nintendo Game & Watch, $50
Jefferson Graham, USA Today tech columnist – SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Go, $35
Andru Edwards, Gear Live – Chromecast with Google TV, $50
Jacklyn Dallas, NothingButTech on YouTube – HooToo USB-C Hub, $23
Leo Laporte, TWiT.TV, Aukey Omnia 100W Charger, $50
Rich’s Recommendation: Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Bulb, $19
Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram and listen to the Rich on Tech Podcast, which is filled with the tech information you should know plus answers to the questions you send Rich!