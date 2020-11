Here’s what’s happening in the tech world!

The ever-popular $20 Wyze Cam has a new version, v3, and it’s now indoor and outdoor compatible.

T-Mobile has a new TV service called TVision with cable TV-style plans that start at $10 a month but without the box, fuss or contract.

The LG Wing smartphone has a unique swiveling screen.

Rich DeMuro reports on the KTLA 5 Morning News.