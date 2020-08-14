Tech Smart: Android Earthquake detection, Microsoft Duo and Cadillac’s all-electric SUV

Android Earthquake Features

Google is going to automatically send earthquake early warning alerts to Android users in California.

Google is collaborating with the USGS and its Shake Alert System, which uses signals from more than 700 seismometers across California.

It sounds like the alerts will be similar to Amber alerts and delivered to phones by default unless you disable them. There will be no extra apps necessary to install.

Additionally, Google is turning every Android phone into a mini earthquake detector using the sensors in phones from around the world to create their own crowdsourced data network.

“Having many Android phones out there that means that there’s a lot of chances of detecting an earthquake pretty early on as it’s just starting and then be able to warn people further away, ‘hey, this way is coming to protect yourself,’ so that’s the goal behind the project,” explained Google engineer Marc Stogaitis in an interview with KTLA.

The earthquake features will work on phones running Android 5.0 and above (that’s software released starting in 2014), and unlike the alerts, the Earthquake detection feature will be opt-in and will only work when your phone is plugged in and stationary.

Microsoft’s Dual Screen Duo Device Goes on Sale

Microsoft is launching it’s first dual screen device called the Surface Duo.

I got a preview of the device last year at a Microsoft event in New York City. Remember those days, when you could actually fly across the country to join hundreds of other random people in a room to listen to someone speak on a stage?

But I digress.

According to Microsoft, Duo is the thinnest mobile device on the market. It has two screens that work side by side and combined, they create an 8.1-inch display.

The device runs Android and is also a smartphone: you can use it to video chat, read books, or set it up tent style to watch videos hands-free.

The big question in the tech world is whether Duo will revolutionize mobile computing or be a dud.

Surface Duo starts at $1399 dollars and ships on September 10th. Pre-orders are open now.

Cadillac’s First All Electric Vehicle

Cadillac has taken the wraps off of it’s first fully electric vehicle: Lyriq.

The slick-looking SUV goes over 300 miles on a full charge and has optional features like all wheel drive. It also has the newest version of Super Cruise, which is Cadillac’s hands free driving system. It can now change lanes, too.

Cadillac LYRIQ pairs next-generation battery technology with a bold design statement which introduces a new face, proportion and presence for the brand’s new generation of EVs. Images display show car, not for sale. Some features shown may not be available on actual production model.

Lyriq is also packed with technology including advanced road noise cancellation, 19 speakers powered by AKG, and a 33-inch LED display on the dashboard.

The car will be available in 2022 reportedly starting at below $60,000, which would make it eligible for some tax incentives.

