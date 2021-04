Here’s what’s happening in the tech world!

Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and tricks.

CES 2022 will return to an in-person event in Las Vegas January 5-8, 2022. There will also be a digital component to the show.

T-Mobile is releasing a tracking device called SyncUP Tracker, which uses a cellular connection to keep track of your stuff.

Newegg is now delivering flowers, just in time for Mother’s Day.