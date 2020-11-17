Tech Smart: Twitter intros disappearing “Fleets,” Amazon opens virtual Pharmacy and TCL smartphone giveaway

Twitter is introducing its own version of Instagram Stories with a new feature called “Fleets.” These are video, photo and text posts that sit on top of user’s timelines and disappear after 24 hours. The new feature is rolling out to users starting today.

Amazon is opening a virtual Pharmacy. The company says customers will be able to fill a prescription from start to finish from their smartphone and Prime members get free two-day shipping. One key feature is the ability to compare all possible prescription costs, from generic to brand name, paying with your co-pay, without insurance or through new Prime pricing.

Enter to win the TCL 10 5G UW smartphone, exclusively at Verizon. The phone features a vibrant screen, long-lasting battery and a headphone jack! It’s $399.99 at Verizon, available now.