Tech Updates: T-Mobile foils robocalls, Big screen Zoom and Facebook’s high-wire balancing robot

Here’s what I talked about in Tech Smart on TV today!

T-Mobile wants to put an end to robocalls

T-Mobile has a new bucket of free features called ScamShield in attempt to stop those annoying robocalls. The features arrive July 24 and are also for Sprint and Metro customers.

First up: free Caller ID. This will let you know who’s calling even if they’re not in your address book. It will also tell you if the number is coming from a verified business or mobile line.

Suspicious numbers that ring your phone will be identified as potential spam and there’s an option to keep them from ringing your phone in the first place.

T-Mobile is also giving customers a virtual phone number they call a “proxy” line. This number is attached to your account but it’s meant for you to give out to companies when you sign up for things like a club card. If someone calls or texts the number, it will ring your phone. Alternatively, you can just send all calls and texts to that number straight to an app on your phone to check later, or never.

T-Mobile says other wireless carriers charge up to $8 a month for similar protections.

One more big change: say goodbye to the Sprint brand. It’s going away August 2. Sprint stores will be rebranded in T-Mobile magenta. Don’t worry, your Sprint service will stay the same, at least for now.

Zoom’s giant video chat monitor

Zoom has introduced it’s first dedicated video chat device. It’s called the Zoom for Home DTEN ME.

It has a 27 inch screen, along with three wide angle, high resolution cameras, 8 microphones and a touch screen display. You have to be really serious about your video chats to buy this.

The DTEN ME is $600 dollars. Zoom says it’s perfect for the work from home employee and educators.

Facebook’s high wire crawling robot

Facebook has created a robot that will crawl on power lines to wire them up with high speed internet cables.

The robot navigates power lines like a tight rope walker would, using computer vision to recognize obstacles in its way.

The robot can install about a mile of wiring each day, which means even remote areas can be wired with speedy fiber internet lines.

Facebook hopes the robot can get high speed internet to more places, especially low income areas around the world.

Globally, Facebook says about 3 point 5 billion people still aren’t connected to the internet.