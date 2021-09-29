Test driving Volkswagen’s all-electric, AWD ID.4 SUV and a tour of the factory that’s going to build it

Volkswagen’s all electric ID.4 SUV is already popular, now it’s about to get an all-wheel drive version!

Recently, Volkswagen bought me to Chatanooga, Tennessee for a test drive of the upcoming SUV and a behind the scenes tour of the factory that will build them here in the United States.

The ID.4 will cost about $36,000 after federal tax credits and production on U.S. built models begins next year.

