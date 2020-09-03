The app that’s like having a virtual tour guide, plus what to know before you pay for Mulan

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Weekly podcast
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
CA courts resume eviction hearings, but financially struggling tenants remain protected, for now
Top Stories
Prison inmates are twice as likely to die of COVID-19 than those on the outside, study finds
Top Stories
The Rock says he and his family have recovered from COVID-19
San Diego State University halts in-person classes after dozens of students infected with coronavirus
L.A. mayor says latest reopenings don’t signal a return to normal: ‘That’s false, it’s foolish’
Video
CDC tells states to be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Podcasts
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
House subcommittee requests federal probe of ‘criminal gangs’ among L.A. County sheriff’s deputies
Top Stories
Sacramento County real estate agent charged with 42 counts of child sexual assault
‘Whip/Nae Nae’ rapper Silentó charged with entering Valley Village home, threatening occupants with a hatchet
L.A. coronavirus testing sites will close Labor Day weekend amid extreme heat
Video
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles for brake fluid leak that can cause fires
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Destination California
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Glamping on Canon Dr. with Spago Beverly Hills
Video
Top Stories
Join the California Conservation Corps for one-year jobs with paid training, room and board
Video
UFCW President Marc Perrone on protecting grocery store workers from COVID-19
Video
Enrolled tax agent Karla Dennis on what you should know about the payroll tax holiday
Video
LAPD Chief Michel Moore on his home being defaced by protesters, LAPD complaints, and the increase of homicides and car thefts
Video
Contests
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
The app that’s like having a virtual tour guide, plus what to know before you pay for Mulan
Technology
by:
Rich DeMuro
Posted:
Sep 3, 2020 / 02:36 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Sep 3, 2020 / 04:15 PM PDT
Rich DeMuro reports on the KTLA Morning News on September 3, 2020.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Most Popular
2 men injured during Santa Ana high-rise robbery and shooting are arrested
Wrong turn leads to Amazon delivery driver saving drowning dog in Massachusetts
Flex Alert issued for Labor Day weekend as California faces dangerous heat wave
Video
Caregiver arrested after hidden camera shows her hitting 91-year-old woman 150 times: Costa Mesa PD
Rochester mayor suspends officers in death of Black man who suffocated after they placed hood over his head
Dangerous heat wave to impact California, Nevada, Arizona over Labor Day weekend
Video
Pair arrested after robbery at car wash in La Quinta: Riverside County Sheriff’s Department
Latest News
House subcommittee requests federal probe of ‘criminal gangs’ among L.A. County sheriff’s deputies
Sacramento County real estate agent charged with 42 counts of child sexual assault
‘Whip/Nae Nae’ rapper Silentó charged with entering Valley Village home, threatening occupants with a hatchet
L.A. coronavirus testing sites will close Labor Day weekend amid extreme heat
Video
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles for brake fluid leak that can cause fires
Taco Bell is removing 5 items from its menu, including Mexican pizza
More News
KTLA on Instagram
KTLA on Facebook
KTLA on Twitter
Tweets by KTLA