The iPhone is getting a whole new look this week thanks to new software! Rich goes hands-on with iOS 14. Apple’s new software brings some of the biggest changes we’ve seen since the launch of the device. Here’s a list at all of the new features.

iOS 14 is safe to download, as there have not been widespread reports of issues or bugs.

NOW: Listen to the Rich on Tech podcast, where I talk about the tech news I think you should know about and answer the questions you send me!